Lock Upp 2: Hina Khan set to enter the show with Uorfi Javed to confront Shilpa Shinde? Here’s what we know

Get ready, reality TV fans, because the drama inside the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is about to go up! Ever since Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan took over the high-voltage show, the temperature inside the house has been only rising. Now, if the latest industry whispers are to be believed, the makers are planning to increase an extra dose of masala into the game by inviting Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed to join the inmates.

Lock Upp 2 to have Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed as wildcard contestants?

The Lock Upp Season 2 is getting intense and unpredictable with every passing day. The shocking eviction of Yogesh Rawat only added to the drama. Now, it seems like the makers are considering to rise the stakes of the reality TV show by sending TV actress Hina Khan and social media sensation Uorfi Javed to stir up the environment inside the confinement.

According to India Forums, the duo might soon walk through those gates. Fans are expecting fireworks inside especially because of Hina’s history with current inmate Shilpa Shinde.

For the unversed, Hina and Shilpa share one of the most talked-about histories in Indian television, tracing all the way back to their explosive stint on Bigg Boss 11. Their rivalry went far beyond the TV screen, with fans claiming that the battle persists to this day.

Tensions recently flared up all over again after Shilpa made headlines for her explosive podcast confession regarding her past controversies. Hina did not hold back, publicly lashing out at Shilpa over her remarks and statements.

Now, with Shilpa already locked inside the house as a wildcard contestant, rumor is spreading that Hina's potential entry could lead to an epic clash of titans, leading to a lot of drama.

Adding to the heavy-duty lineup rumors is Uorfi Javed, who previously turned heads with her explosive guest appearance on the premiere night. While official confirmations from the makers or the stars are still awaited, fans are intrigued with the mere thought of Hina Khan, Uorfi Javed, and Shilpa Shinde locked up together.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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