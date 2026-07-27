Lock Upp 2: Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde for insulting Shivangi Joshi, says ‘I don't support her gameplay'

As the finale of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is getting closer, the reality TV drama is getting chaotic. During a fiery Judgement Day episode, television star Hina Khan made a guest appearance as the Janta Ki Awaaz alongside Uorfi Javed. Things took an intense turn when Hina didn't hold back, directly calling out Shilpa Shinde for crossing lines inside the house.

Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde for saying ill about Shivangi Joshi

During the Judgement Day episode, Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed were asked to save one of the nominated contestants of Lock Upp Season 2. While Uorfi expressed her desire to save Shilpa, Hina firmly stood her ground against it.

Without mincing words, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star slammed Shilpa's gameplay, accusing her of indulging in direct character attacks, specifically pointing out her remarks targeting Shivangi Joshi.

Hina started by saying, “She is contributing to the show a lot, whether it is in a positive or a negative. However, her gameplay isn't something I support. She directly talks ill about other people in the house.”

Sharing her reason for refusing to back Shilpa Shinde, Hina elaborated, “The principles I live by and the kind of person I am don't allow me to support this kind of gameplay, where you put others down, slam their character or play dirty. I won't lend my name to protect or justify such behaviour.”

But the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress defended herself amidst the heated debate. Shilpa expressed, “The allegations that have been made against me, the character assassination and all, I haven't done anything like that. I know what I said, and the cameras know what you said. So, I disagree with those accusations.”

Hina and Uorfi ultimately chose to save Varun Yadav instead, leaving Shilpa off the safe list.

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