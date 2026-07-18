Lock Upp 2: Is Apoorva Mukhija entering Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh's show? Check out fan reactions

Just when Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is getting increasingly unpredictable, the internet seems to have picked up on a new twist and it involves none other than Apoorva Mukhija. While there has been no official confirmation yet, social media is currently buzzing with speculation about her possible entry into the show. Read on!

Internet feels Apoorva Mukhija is joining Lock Upp 2

Several fan pages and content creators have been sharing their excitement around the possibility, hinting that Apoorva Mukhija could be entering the Lock Upp Season 2 house soon.

Known for her unfiltered personality and sharp presence, the chatter has only grown louder with fans revisiting her standout performance on The Traitors and expressing their eagerness to see her back in a reality show format.

Netizens, meanwhile, seem more than convinced and excited. One Twitter (now X) user wrote, “Rebel kid has entered LOCKUPP !! So Apoorva Rebel kid has entered lock up. She and shreya has some history cz shreya was jealous of her as well as she is of every successful woman. I think its gonna be fun.”

Another added, “Rebel Kid is brought to give more screen space for Shreya Kalra.” The buzz doesn’t stop there. Someone also claimed, “Apoorva entered in Lock Upp 2 she will eat that Shilpa and Kalra.”

Echoing the sentiment, another Lock Upp 2 addict opined, “Apoorva is entering #Lockupp2 Shreya has more haters as contestants, now one more rival but it would be really good to see Shreya versus Apoorva. Makers will get rid of Akanksha soon as they have already set replacement of her with Rebel kid who comes with cult following.”

Take a look:

While it remains to be seen whether these rumours hold any truth, one thing is certain, the idea of Apoorva entering the Lock Upp 2 house has already got fans talking. Well, a wildcard entry like Apoorva could take the drama and entertainment a notch higher.

For more updates, stay tunes to Pinkvilla!

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