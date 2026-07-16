Lock Upp 2: Jannat Zubair slams Shilpa Shinde for criticizing Shivangi Joshi, says ‘Attacking woman's character…’

The ongoing season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has hit a boiling point. In a shocking turn of events, television star Shilpa Shinde found herself at the center of a massive controversy after making derogatory and personal remarks about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi. Now, actress Jannat Zubair took to social media and lashed out at Shilpa. Read on!

Jannat Zubair confronts Shilpa Shinde for derogatory remark on Shivangi Joshi

The incident, which has now gone viral, shows Shilpa Shinde in a candid conversation with Lock Upp 2 co-contestant Shreya Kalra. She was seen mocking Shivangi Joshi’s personal life, even going so far as to make crass comments about her "virginity" and leveling baseless allegations regarding her past relationships with co-stars.

In the viral clip that has set social media ablaze, Shilpa is seen mimicking Shivangi in a condescending manner, saying, “Main bahut masoom hoon. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye. Main virgin hoon. Main shaadi ke baad hi karungi (I am very innocent. I don't want anything. I am a virgin. I will only do it after marriage).”

Not stopping there, Shilpa further claimed that Shivangi has had affairs with every male co-star in the shows she has been a part of, specifically mentioning Kushal Tandon. The exchange, which saw Shreya Kalra laughing along, has been slammed online as character assassination.

As the footage spread like wildfire, the industry and fans alike have been quick to call out the toxic behavior. Joining the voices standing up for Shivangi is none other than Jannat Zubair. She stepped in to defend Shivangi, calling out the blatant disrespect shown on a national platform.

On her Instagram Stories, Jannat penned, “It's strange how easily people choose to judge someone's character without really knowing them. I've known Shivangi for years, and I know the values she carries and the person she is.”

She further added, “That's why watching her being spoken about this way doesn't sit right with me. You can disagree with someone, call out their actions, or have a different perspective. But attacking a woman's character should never become entertainment. Always with you.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!