Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor apologizes to Pamala Serena for his behavior, says 'Want to be in touch with you in Dubai'

Actor Ram Kapoor apologized to fellow Lock Upp 2 contestant Pamala Serena after an intense confrontation that reportedly left her feeling uncomfortable. The incident saw Ram allegedly following Pamala into a corridor, raising his voice and confronting her. Akanksha Chamola stepped in during the altercation, firmly asking Ram not to intimidate Pamala and reminding him that no woman should ever be made to feel uncomfortable.

Ram Kapoor on why he apologized to Pamala Serena

Seeking to make amends, Ram approached Pamala and admitted that he regretted his behavior. He said, "I have nothing more to say except how sorry I am." Explaining why apologizing mattered to him, he added, "There’s a reason for that. One reason is my son. He’s watching the show. If he saw his father talk aggressively to a woman like that, I want him to see that his father wants to do the right thing."

Ram also expressed his hope that it would not affect their relationship outside the show. "But there’s a second reason. I want to be in touch with you in Dubai beyond the show as one of my Dubai friends, one of my gang. I don’t want that to change. I think that mistakes amongst friends only make friendships stronger."

Pamala Serena talks about the incident

Pamala accepted the apology but candidly explained why the confrontation had affected her. "I just feel like you never take my side. Although in the beginning, I have always been respectful to you. I have never said anything wrong about you. If I have done something bad to you, or misbehaved, then I understand that you are behaving like this towards me."

Reflecting on the altercation, Ram admitted, "Yesterday, because of Varun, I did get carried away." Pamala then described the moment that frightened her, saying, "Ramji, you’ve never been this angry with anybody, okay? You followed me all the way down the corridor. You were screaming in my face. You were loud, aggressive, and it was scary."

Accepting responsibility, Ram responded, "I am well aware. I don’t realize sometimes how aggressive I can be. It’s come up in the past. Not with women. But with guys, it has come up. It’s come up in the past once with my parents also. All I can do right now is apologize."

After accepting his apology, Pamala requested, "I will appreciate it next time if I have a problem with anyone, please don’t get involved." Ram immediately replied, "I’m so sorry. I’m so, so sorry. Can we hug it out?" The two eventually embraced, bringing an end to the tense exchange.

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