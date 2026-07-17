Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor comments on Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s relation, calls it ‘unhealthy’

The reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has become a hotbed of drama. Currently, popular TV and film star Ram Kapoor is making waves for his candid and critical observations regarding the relationship between co-contestants Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. Read on!

Ram Kapoor claims Harshad Chopda ‘loves’ Shivangi Joshi

The second season of Lock Upp is getting scandalous with every new secret revealed by the contestants. But this time, it’s Ram Kapoor’s explosive claims about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 co-stars Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi.

The two actors have maintained a close bond on the show, which has frequently sparked speculation among the housemates. During a recent episode, Ram Kapoor voiced strong concerns about the dynamic between Harshad and Shivangi while speaking to other inmates.

Ram alleged that Harshad is “in love” with Shivangi and is essentially “playing the game” for her sake. Expressing his disapproval, Ram remarked that the bond is "unhealthy" for both parties.

The Kasamh Se actor stated, “Harshad is playing for Shivangi. He will remove himself if Shivangi is going to win the show. It is clear that he loves her but quietly. The way he cried for Shivangi that day made it clear.”

The senior star further claimed that Shivangi is aware of Harshad’s feelings and is using them to her advantage. He stated during the discussion, “Am I the only one who think Harshad is totally in love with Shivangi? I think it is unhealthy from both sides. Shivangi knows that Harshad loves her and she uses it perfectly.”

Ram Kapoor added, “He is very unhealthy for her. He is running her game. I will blame Harshad to expect a girl of her age to use a guy, who is such a nice guy, to use to her advantage. He is allowing this to happen.”

Ram isn’t the only inmate of the show how has spoken about the bond between Harshad and Shivangi. Earlier, Shilpa Shinde also targeted the duo’s closeness, further fueling the rumors and adding to the drama.

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