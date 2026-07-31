Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor faces backlash for raising his voice at host Farah Khan; Netizens say ‘He has no manners'

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is getting hotter and why not, the contestants are moving to the finale after all. After losing one chance to be safe from elimination, the unsecured contestants got another opportunity to stay safe and go directly to the finale. At the high-octane task, Ram Kapoor ended up raising his voice at host Farah Khan. This didn’t sit well with people online who slammed Ram for his behaviour. Read on!

Ram Kapoor slammed for yelling at Farah Khan

Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor is facing serious heat from netizens after losing his cool and shouting at host Farah Khan during a high-stakes task. As Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa heads towards its grand finale week, tensions inside the house have officially accelerated.

The confrontation between Ram and Farah blew up during a critical task where the inmates' supporters had stepped in to help save them from the upcoming elimination. During the proceedings, Ram Kapoor repeatedly urged his wife, Gautami Kapoor, not to target co-contestant Akanksha Choudhary.

Watching Ram interfere in the task strategy, host Farah Khan stepped in to call him out, asking why he was giving special treatment to Akanksha. She asked, “Toh ek kaam karna trophy usko dede abhi. (Do one thing, give the trophy to her only.) Why didn't you say the same thing for Shilpa then? When everyone ganged up on her?”

Instead of taking the host's feedback, Ram snapped back in a loud, heated tone. He said, “Because Shilpa is my enemy, she is not. I am owning my truth,” Ram shouted back, raising his voice directly at Farah.

Farah maintained her composure as the host and didn’t indulge. But as soon as the clip went viral across social media platforms, netizens slammed the actor for disrespecting a senior figure and host on national television.

“What the! #RamKapoor just screamed at #FarahKhan! And Farah took it also? Yahi kisi junior contestant ne kiya hota to sab uski band Baja dete,” wrote an angry viewer.

“The problem is farah and riteish never call out ram for his problematic behaviour even when he’s is being rude to them, if this was yogesh they would’ve disqualified him from the game,” commented another.

Earlier in the season, he had engaged in a tense exchange Khan, refusing to alter his gameplay and boldly stating, “Problem hai toh nikal do, I am not going to change.”

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