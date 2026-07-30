Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami apologizes to Shreya Kalra for his behavior, says ‘I'm not defending...’

The drama inside the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa confinement isn’t stopping any minute. In one of the most unexpected twists of the season, actress Gautami Kapoor entered the reality show during the family visit episode and extended a direct, public apology to fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. This high-voltage moment comes after intense social media backlash surrounding Ram Kapoor’s recent conduct toward female inmates, particularly Shreya.

Gautami Kapoor apologizes to Shreya Kalra on behalf of Ram Kapoor

Over the past few weeks, contestant Shreya Kalra voiced her growing discomfort regarding Ram Kapoor’s physical proximity and behavior inside the house.

The Lock Upp Season 2 inmate had called out Ram for crossing personal boundaries and planting unwanted kisses on her cheek after tasks. In one of the episodes, she shared with Shilpa Shinde, “Maintain some boundaries... my father doesn't kiss me this much, don't kiss me now,” pointing out how the senior actor’s actions made her feel uncomfortable.

While Gautami had initially released a video on social media defending her husband, describing Ram as someone who is ‘all heart’, she chose a completely different approach upon physically stepping into the Lock Upp 2 house alongside Shreya's boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal.

Walking up to Shreya with folded hands, Gautami addressed the controversy. She expressed, “Mataji, agar koi galti ho gayi ho toh maaf kar dena. Agar inhone aapko galat touch kiya hai... toh main inke taraf se maafi maangti hoon (Ma’am, if Ram has inappropriately touched you then I am apologizing on his behalf),” Gautami stated respectfully.

Gautami also said sorry to the other women in the show if the Bade Achey Lagte Hai actor had made them uncomfortable. “He is like that only; I am not defending him. He is just like a teddy bear,” Gautami shared.

Shreya handled the moment with maturity, accepting the apology with a gracious smile and reassuring Gautami that there were no hard feelings.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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