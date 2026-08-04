Lock Upp 2: Riteish Deshmukh on contestants' shocking revelations, says 'Shame doesn't lie with the victim'

Content Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics like abuse and molestation that may be distressing or triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh has now entered its finale week. During a high-stakes challenge, several contestants chose to reveal deeply personal experiences of childhood abuse, leaving both housemates and viewers moved. Their confessions shifted the dynamics inside the house while also igniting important conversations on social media about the long-term impact of childhood trauma.

Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi, Harshad share painful childhood memories

The task resulted in some of the season’s most heartbreaking moments. Contestants Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi opened up about being molested during their childhood. As they shared their experiences, fellow contestants stood by them with words of comfort and support. Meanwhile, viewers praised their courage, with many highlighting the similarities in their stories and discussing how survivors often continue to live with the effects of abuse long into adulthood.

The co-host empathizes with all the contestants

Reacting to the emotional episode, Riteish Deshmukh told Hindustan Times that he deeply admired the contestants for speaking about such traumatic experiences on a public platform. He said, "I feel all of the contestants are achievers in their own right and it is not easy to come out. This is not the same as saying it to one’s friend, wife, parents, but to say that out loud in the open and embrace whatever happened to them is not easy. But I must say that it gives immense strength to a lot of others and to talk about it."

He further emphasized that the burden of shame should never fall on survivors. "The shame lies on the perpetrator and not on the victim. We need to really give that strength and embrace the fact, and so I just feel the contestants have given immense strength even to the viewers to come out and talk about. To name these people and shame them publicly," he added.

Riteish Deshmukh on his favorite contestants

With the finale fast approaching, Riteish revealed that he has consciously avoided choosing a favorite contestant despite following each participant’s journey closely. He said, "Unfortunately, Farah Khan and I don’t have the luxury of doing that. We can definitely observe. Shreya’s journey has been fantastic, she is a very strong player. So has Shivangi and Harshad, and their story continues. Ram has been someone who was really reluctant earlier and then embraced the format."

"I thought Varun did so well. Yogesh and Akanksha [Choudhary], both of them played well. Shilpa Shinde was very strong. All of them were great, in their own ways. So I would probably talk about everyone and their journey on the show. I would want to be as unbiased as I can be and enjoy everyone’s journey," he concluded praising all the contestants.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know requires support, please seek assistance from appropriate resources or helplines.