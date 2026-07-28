Lock Upp 2: Riteish Deshmukh slams Yogesh Rawat after he claims show’s ratings dropped post his eviction

In a recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, atmosphere became tense after wild card re-entrant Yogesh Rawat made claims regarding the show’s viewership ratings. Unimpressed by the outside information Yogesh attempted to give his fellow contestants, Riteish Deshmukh stepped in to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Riteish Deshmukh slams Yogesh Rawat

Following his dramatic re-entry into the show after defeating Dheeraj Dhoopar in a challenge, Yogesh Rawat was seen boasting to fellow inmates and sharing outside information to Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Choudhary, Akanksha Chamola, and Pamela Serena.

Bragging about his popularity outside the gates, Yogesh claimed that after his initial eviction, fans went into a frenzy. Soon things like ‘No Yogesh No Lock Upp’ and ‘Bring Back Yogesh’ started trending online.

He went on to claim that the show's TRPs dropped without him, forcing the makers to bring him back. “TRP gir gayi. Inhone mujhe nikala, trend karwaya, dhajjiya ud gayi, mujhe vaapas leke aana pada (Show’s TRP dropped. They outs me, trend happened and they had to bring me back),” Yogesh was heard telling the group.

Overhearing the conversation from outside, host Riteish Deshmukh entered the house visibly furious. The Dhamaal 4 star immediately called out Yogesh, reminding him that no individual contestant is bigger than the show, the platform, or the team behind it.

Confronting him directly, the Bollywood actor said, “When you say them, that includes me, Farah Khan, Netflix, and this entire production. Do you really think this show exists because of you?”

He added, “We saw the attitude with which you said TRP gir gayi (TRP dropped). I am telling you, Yogesh, humein tumhari koi zarurat nahi hai (we don't need you), and I can terminate you from this house right now.”

As Yogesh tried to justify his remarks by stating he was merely expressing how he felt, Riteish shut him down. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Yogesh quickly backed down and apologized for his remarks, assuring the host that he didn't intend to leave.

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