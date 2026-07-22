Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde calls Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda ‘love birds’, gets into an ugly fight

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi have consistently maintained that they are nothing more than close friends. Their dynamic in the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa house has become the most debated topic among fellow contestants. After Ram Kapoor commented on their relationship, Shilpa Shinde labelled them ‘lovebirds’, sparking an ugly fight in the confinement.

Shilpa Shinde calls Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi ‘lovebirds’

Actor Ram Kapoor isn't the only one keeping a close eye on Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in the Lock Upp Season 2 house. Shilpa Shinde previously used her authority as a house controller and instructed Shivangi to reduce her one-on-one interactions with Harshad.

Now, she has openly poked fun at their inseparable bond. Shinde didn’t hesitate to call them out directly, referring to them as ‘lovebirds.’ After Shivangi objected to her labelling them, both Joshi and Chopda decided to give Shilpa the taste of her own medicine.

They indulged in a verbal spat with the former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress and slammed her for her take on their relationship. In anger, the Bade Ache Lagte Hai 4 co-stars also stated that they’re good friends.

Earlier, during a high-voltage episode, Ram didn’t mince words while discussing Harshad and Shivangi’s equation with other housemates. Kapoor openly claimed that Harshad’s gameplay is entirely driven by his deep affection for Shivangi.

“Harshad is playing for Shivangi. He will remove himself if Shivangi is going to win the show. It is clear that he loves her but quietly. The way he cried for Shivangi that day made it clear,” Ram stated.

Going a step further, Ram labeled the dynamic “unhealthy”, alleging that Shivangi is well-aware of Harshad's soft spot and utilizes his constant support to her advantage. According to Ram, Harshad's protective nature is blocking their individual games.

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ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor comments on Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s relation, calls it ‘unhealthy’