Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde shares painful past of being thrown out of home, says ‘Family hoke bhi main anaath hoon’

In the recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Shilpa Shinde showcased her real self. Known for her fierce personality, the TV actor made a shocking confession about her personal life. Opening up about her deeply strained relationship with her mother and brother, Shilpa revealed that despite having a family, she lives like an orphan and has officially disowned them in her will.

Shilpa Shinde reveals her family threw her out of her own home

The emotional breakdown occurred after fellow inmate Shivangi Joshi used her power to reveal Shilpa Shinde’s secret. The former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress shared about the traumatic events that transpired three years ago.

“Log family family bolte hain, logon ke paas family nahi hoti aur mere paas family hoke bhi main anaath hoon (People talk about family; some don't have one, but even despite having a family, I am an orphan),” Shilpa shared tearfully.

The popular TV star recounted how she was pushed out of her own Mumbai residence at 11 PM, just five days after undergoing shoulder surgery. She alleged that her brother was under the influence of his wife, and her mother sided with him.

“They knew I am a woman with a lot of self-respect. Circumstances were created so that I would leave,” she revealed, adding that she felt like a "doormat" in her own house despite constantly giving her all to them.

Talking about her current situation, she stated that she has practically given up on living in Mumbai and now resides in Karjat.

When she visits Mumbai for work, she checks into hotels or shelter homes rather than going back to her family. She admitted to making excuses when people ask why she isn't staying at home, often telling them that guests are over.

She added, “I have even written in my will that I have no relation with these people. If someone asks why I am doing Lock Upp, it's because I don't want a home for myself. I want to build a shelter home.”

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