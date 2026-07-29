Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda recall deepest traumas, actress says ‘He asked me to...’

Content Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics like abuse and molestation that may be distressing or triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has kept viewers hooked with high-octane drama. But recent episodes took an intensely emotional turn when the inmates had to openly speak about their deepest, darkest secrets. In a series of raw and heartbreaking confessions, contestants Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, and Shreya Kalra spoke about their personal traumas, leaving housemates and fans in tears.

Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Harshad Chopda speak about their traumas

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 saw the contestants showcase their vulnerable self in the recent episode.

In one of the most emotional moments of the season, actress Shivangi Joshi broke down while recounting a painful incident of childhood molestation by a trusted family acquaintance.

“He used to ask me to sit on his lap to learn driving. I didn't understand what was happening, but I knew I didn't like it,” Shivangi recalled, sharing how the trauma haunted her for years before her family intervened.

She further added that the person came home one night and told her me that if she wanted to become an actor in Mumbai, I would have to do different kinds of scenes and should be prepared. “He kissed my forehead and cheeks, and when he tried to kiss me on my lips, I pushed him away. I accidentally hit him, and he got angry and threw me to the floor,” she divulged.

Shivangi credited her co-contestant Harshad Chopda and other housemates for creating a safe space where she found the courage to finally speak her truth on national television.

Harshad also let his guard down, opening up that when he was 10, his parents had left him with a person. “I was fully dressed it was just that someone was on top of me,” he expressed.

Shreya Kalra also stepped forward to share her own childhood trauma. Shreya revealed, “I was molested by one of my cousins. I was 13 years old. My family doesn’t know about it; only Rishabh (Jaiswal) knows about it.”

She further added, “I used to go to my nani’s house, where we all slept in the hall, and at that time, I didn’t even know what was happening. He used to grab me. I don’t want people to sympathise with me when I go out. It’s just that I don’t want my mom to know because the guy who did it to me lost his mother, and my mom took care of him for almost three years.”

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know requires support, please seek assistance from appropriate resources or helplines.

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