Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra slams Ram Kapoor for kissing her after winning task: ‘Even my father doesn't…’

The Lock Upp 2 jail is turning up the heat, but not in an expected way. In a shocking turn of events that has left the internet divided, contestant Shreya Kalra has publicly called out actor Ram Kapoor for his inappropriate behavior, specifically accusing him of kissing her without her consent. Read on!

Shreya Kalra accused Ram Kapoor of kissing her without consent

The drama unfolded during a candid, heated conversation between Shreya Kalra and fellow inmate Shilpa Shinde in the locker room. Shreya, clearly visibly upset, addressed an incident that occurred after she successfully completed a task that secured Ram Kapoor’s safety in the competition.

According to Shreya, the actor kissed her on the cheek to celebrate. But she felt that the gesture was entirely inappropriate and unsolicited. She said, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I’m going to hold his mouth and be like, ‘Even my father doesn’t kiss me this much, don’t kiss me now.’”

The controversy didn’t stop there. Shilpa alleged that Ram had come uncomfortably close to Shivangi, prompting fellow contestant Harshad Chopda to intervene. Talking about Ram again, Shreya said, “I saved you three times, and you don’t even lift a finger. He should be ashamed of his seniority.”

Social media is buzzing with clips of the controversial conversation between Shreya and Shilpa. Many viewers are rallying behind Shreya, applauding her for standing her ground and speaking up against a prominent industry figure on national television.

On the other hand, Ram Kapoor’s wife, Gautami Kapoor recently dropped video on her Instagram handle, coming in his defence. She urged fans not to jump to conclusions based on the edited clips. The actress stated that her husband is “all heart.”

Check out Gautami's video:

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