Lock Upp 2: Vikas Gupta slams Shilpa Shinde for comments on Shivangi Joshi, says ‘You spread negativity everywhere’

On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, several visitors entered the red door of the confinement to meet the inmates. While some of the contestants were overjoyed to meet their visitors, others weren’t impressed. Among them was Shilpa Shinde who was visited by old friend Vikas Gupta. Upon his entry, Gupta was quick to slam Shinde for her derogatory remarks on Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor.

Vikas Gupta condemns Shilpa Shinde’s remarks on Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor

In an explosive turn of events during the finale week task, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde came face-to-face once again. Stepping into Lock Upp Season 2 as a special guest, Vikas called out the former Bigg Boss winner for making personal remarks against co-contestants Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor on television.

Upon entering the house, Vikas refused to even address her. He lashed out at her behavior in front of all the inmates, “Aap kitni badtameez hain aapko maalum hai? Aap ne kitni gandi baatein boli uske (Shivangi) ke baare mein! Matlab itni badtameezi? Ek ladki ki vir**n*ty discuss kar rahe the on national TV! Sharam nahi aayi? (You are very mannerless, do you know this? You have said such nasty words about Shivangi. How can you be so impolite? You were discussing a woman’s virginity on national TV. Aren’t you ashamed?)”

Vikas also slammed her for body-shaming Ram Kapoor. He said, “Ram Kapoor ko bola iss mote ke saath soungi main? (You said for Ram Kapoor ‘how can I sleep with this fat person?’ It was not making fun. You are a person like this and you spread negativity everywhere. No one can change you.”

While Shilpa attempted to defend herself by stating she was merely repeating gossip circulating on social media, Vikas dismissed her excuses for crossing all lines of reality television. The confrontation left the rest of the contestants stunned.

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