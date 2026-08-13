Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra linked to Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's breakup? Here's what we know

Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra recently claimed Kushal Tandon had allegedly flirted with her online while he was dating Shivangi Joshi. Shreya said that Kushal messaged her after they worked together on Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka. Now, Kushal has responded to the allegations, denying that he ever flirted with Shreya and insisting that their interaction was strictly professional.

Kushal Tandon calls out Shreya Kalra

In a conversation with Zoom, Kushal Tandon revealed that he was initially confused when he heard Shreya had spoken about him on Lock Upp 2. "I didn’t even know her full name. When I was told about her commenting about me in Lock Upp, I first thought, ‘Who is she? ‘Then, I remembered her," said Kushal. Addressing her claim about his relationship with Shivangi, he added, “Firstly, she said that my breakup with Shivangi happened because of her, which is not at all true."

Kushal recalls meeting Shreya on Barsatein sets

Kushal said, "I met her for the first time during the shoot of Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka’s first promo shoot. There was a passing shot of her where she sees me and says, ‘Wow, what a guy!’ During the shoot, we talked to each other. At that time, I asked her, ‘Why is she doing this promo shoot?’ She told me, ‘I was told that you will be shooting a full-on promo with Kushal Tandon’. Eventually, it turned out to be a passing shot. But she couldn’t walk out now."

Tandon further claimed that Shreya was the one who contacted him on Instagram. He explained, "I got a message from her on Instagram thanking me for being a ‘nice person’. I replied to her, ‘Dude, you can do much better. You can do very good. You should not have done this small role of passing by seeing the actor. ‘That’s it. I didn’t even have a single word with her apart from that. I never DMed her," he said.

Rejecting the flirting allegation, Kushal challenged Shreya to present evidence if she has any messages proving her claim. “And if you have any DM showing that I was flirting with you, I request you to please put it out in public for the whole world to see," he said.

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