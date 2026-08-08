Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra to participate in Bigg Boss 20? Find out

Shreya Kalra recently made headlines after winning the reality TV show Lock Upp 2. As the social media influencer rejoices in her new win, reports suggested that she might appear on Bigg Boss 20.

Now, she has dismissed the reports, saying that she does not want to participate in another reality show as a contestant for now. However, she said that she is open to taking up a hosting or mentoring role on reality shows.

Shreya Kalra on whether she will appear on Bigg Boss 20

In a voice note shared on her Instagram channel, Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra joked about having just come out of a ‘madhouse’ and said that she doesn’t plan to participate in another reality show as a contestant.

The influencer said, “Doston, jo mujhe puch raha hai ki main Bigg Boss jaungi ki nahi? Main just abhi ek pagal khaane se nikalke aayi hu. I am not planning to do any reality show as a contestant right now. Because it was mentally exhausting, very taxing. So abhi to nahi. Filhaal no Bigg Boss 20 for me.”

(Friends, for those of you asking whether I’m going to Bigg Boss or not, I’ve just come out of a madhouse! I’m not planning to do any reality show as a contestant right now because it was mentally exhausting and very taxing. So, not for now. For the time being, no Bigg Boss for me.)

While she has confirmed that she has no interest in appearing as a contestant, Shreya is apparently open to taking up an opportunity as a mentor or host. She said, “But if I get an opportunity to host, mentor, or be a gang leader, I would be really excited and would love to do that. But as a contestant? No, bro. It’s just too much to take in.”

Coming to Shreya Kalra ’s recent win, the content creator and social media influencer stunned viewers by defeating Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor on the reality show. Kalra lifted the trophy and also received a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

On the other hand, Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, 2026.

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