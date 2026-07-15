Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat leaves Farah Khan shocked; confesses to shoplifting goods worth Rs 60,000 ‘just for thrill’

The latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa witnessed an intense moment as contestant Yogesh Rawat made a startling revelation about his past, leaving host Farah Khan in absolute shock. While revealing a secret, he admitted to stealing goods from mall worth Rs 60,000. Read on!

Yogesh Rawat admits to shoplifting

The drama inside the Lock Upp 2 confinement is scaling new heights every day, and the latest episode was no different. In a task designed to test the inmates, contestants were called upon to reveal their deep, dark secrets.

Among them, reality TV star Yogesh Rawat dropped a bombshell that has left both his fellow inmates and the show’s host, Farah Khan, completely taken aback. During his turn to reveal a secret, Yogesh admitted that for a period in his past, he had a habit of shoplifting from malls.

Speaking candidly about his actions, the Splitsvilla 16 fame shared, “This is not some sentimental secret. I am older now and have made a lot of money, but until a few years ago, whenever I visited malls or places, just for the thrill, even though I had the money to buy whatever, I would just feel like let us take this thing and leave.”

When a visibly shocked Farah questioned him further about the total value of the items he had stolen, Yogesh revealed, “It must have been around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000.”

Farah Khan did not mince her words in expressing her disappointment. She sternly pointed out the gravity of his actions. Co-contestant Ram Kapoor also intervened, questioning Yogesh on whether he truly believed his actions were justified and urged him to treat the matter with seriousness.

While Yogesh clarified that he has since stopped the practice and realized it was wrong, the confession has triggered a wave of reactions. In the same segment, the camera caught fellow inmate Akanksha Chaudhary smiling during the revelation.

This did not escape Farah’s notice. She promptly questioned Akanksha, who then clarified that she was already aware of Yogesh's past through mutual friends.

As Lock Upp 2 continues to stream on Netflix, this latest confession has certainly added another layer of controversy to Yogesh Rawat’s already turbulent journey on the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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