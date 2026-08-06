Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa crowns Shreya Kalra as Season 2 winner, wins trophy and Rs 1 crore defeating Shivangi Joshi

After weeks of intense rivalries, emotional confessions and high-pressure challenges, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has finally found its champion. Content creator Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Season 2, defeating Shivangi Joshi in the grand finale. Along with the coveted trophy, Shreya also walked away with Rs 1 crore cash prize. Overcome with emotion after her victory was announced, she broke down on stage, while co-contestant Shilpa Shinde was also seen in tears celebrating the memorable moment.

Agnipariksha tasks narrowed down finalists

The finale kicked off with a series of challenging Agnipariksha rounds that tested the contestants physically and mentally. Ram Kapoor became the first finalist to exit after finishing fifth in the opening task. The competition then moved to the Bluff Master challenge, where Yogesh Rawat successfully deceived Shilpa Shinde into surrendering her 'unsafe' band, resulting in her elimination and securing his place in the top three alongside Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi.

The top three contestants then faced a special jury comprising celebrities and journalists, who questioned their gameplay and relationships inside the house. During the session, Shivangi Joshi was asked about her bond with Harshad Chopda, while Yogesh Rawat faced criticism over his attitude.

Awez Darbar confronted Shreya, saying, "Main tumhe boloonga logo ne tumhe villain banaya hai, toh yahan hero koi nahi hai." She was also criticized for exposing fellow contestants' secrets and was called a 'naagin' for frequently engaging in confrontations inside the house. Following the intense grilling, Yogesh was eliminated, leaving Shreya and Shivangi as the final two contenders.

Shreya Kalra beats Shivangi Joshi to lift the trophy

In the final round, the winner was determined through a combination of votes from the jailers, former contestants and the Janta Ki Jury. Shreya eventually emerged victorious, while Shivangi Joshi finished as the runner-up. Although visibly disappointed, Shivangi congratulated Shreya, bringing an emotional end to one of the most talked-about seasons of the reality show.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa became one of the most-discussed reality shows. Shilpa Shinde's wildcard entry changed the dynamics of the house, and Shreya Kalra's fearless approach throughout the competition ultimately helped her claim the coveted title.

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