'Mere aur mere bete ke beech ka age gap hai': Kunickaa Sadanand reveals early marriage at 16, talks about Ashnoor-Abhishek's age difference

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw an emotional turn as veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand opened up about her personal life, revealing that she got married at just 16. During a conversation in the kitchen, Kunickaa also drew attention to the age difference between housemates Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj, comparing it to the age gap between her and her own son.

While chatting with Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa said, “Pata hai, Ashnoor aur Abhishek mein, mere aur mere bete ke beech ka age gap hai. Main jab saadhe 17 saal ki thi tab mera beta hua tha.” (You know, the age gap between Ashnoor and Abhishek is the same as the one between my son and me. I had my son when I was just 17 and a half)

When Tanya asked about her marriage, Kunickaa revealed that she tied the knot at 16. Farrhana added that her mother also married at a young age, leading to a brief discussion among the housemates on early marriage and generational perspectives.

Here's what sparked the drama

Kunickaa Sadanand has been at odds with Abhishek Bajaj ever since he called her “Pishachini” during a Weekend Ka Vaar task. Their ongoing rivalry has seen both taking digs at each other almost daily. In the recent episode, Kunickaa’s comment on the age gap between Ashnoor and Abhishek added another layer to the house’s conversations and drew significant attention from viewers.

Another dramatic moment unfolded when Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha got into a heated argument. The clash escalated as personal insults were exchanged. Farrhana criticized Shehbaz by involving his sister, Shehnaaz Gill, and called out his girlfriend, while Shehbaz mocked her for turning down television offers and aspiring to be a lead in films. The situation required other housemates to intervene and calm both sides down.

While the housemates of Bigg Boss 19 have frequently teased Ashnoor and Abhishek about being a couple, both contestants have made it clear that their bond is strictly platonic.

