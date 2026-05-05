Mother's Day 2026: Divyanka Tripathi to Karishma Tanna, Sambhavna Seth; TV actresses set to embrace motherhood

As the world gears up to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10, 2026, the Indian television industry is buzzing with extra joy. This year, the occasion feels even more significant for several of our favorite leading ladies who are currently in their mommy-to-be phase. From surprise announcements to long-awaited miracles, here are 5 TV actresses who are expecting their little ones this season.

1. Divyanka Tripathi

After nearly a decade of marital bliss, TV's favorite Ishima, Divyanka Tripathi, and husband Vivek Dahiya shared the most heartwarming ‘plot twist’ this March. The actress has been keeping fans updated with her graceful maternity shoots.

2. Karishma Tanna

In a move that inspired many, Karishma Tanna announced her first pregnancy at 42 this April. Calling her baby a ‘little miracle’, the Scoop actress and husband Varun Bangera are expecting their bundle of joy in August 2026. Karishma has been winning the internet with her fitness-forward pregnancy journey, proving that age is just a number when it comes to motherhood.

3. Sambhavna Seth

After a courageous and emotional 10-year journey of IVF attempts and heartbreaking miscarriage in 2024, Sambhavna Seth took to Instagram to announce that she is finally set to become a mother. The actress and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, shared the breaking news with the caption, “We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins.”

4. Surbhi Jyoti

The Qubool Hai and Naagin 3 star, Surbhi Jyoti, is also joining the 2026 mommy brigade. The mom-to-be, along with husband Sumit Suri announced her pregnancy in February with an adorable post. Surbhi is expected to welcome her ‘little love’ in June 2026.

5. Puja Banerjee

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress, Puja Banerjee, is all set to become a mommy for the second time with her husband, Kunal Verma. On April 21, 2026, Puja shared a vlog on their YouTube channel titled ‘Surprise’, revealing the news to their fans. Puja also posted an emotional video on Instagram capturing the exact moment her pregnancy test turned positive. The couple are already parents to their son Krishiv.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt set to return to the French Riviera alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Report