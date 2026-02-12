Naagin 3’s Surbhi Jyoti and husband Sumit Suri announce first pregnancy, Mouni Roy, Ali Fazal, Hina Khan shower love

Popular TV actress Surbhi Jyoti is ready to step into parenthood with her husband, actor Sumit Suri. Recently, the couple took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child in June 2026. Soon after, many stars took to the comments section to shower their love and blessings on the parents-to-be. Check out their cute post!

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri announce their first pregnancy

From Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to ​Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj, many celebs recently welcomed their newborn babies into the world. Joining them are Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri, who are all set to become parents. The couple dropped a cute collab post on Instagram to share the good news with the world.

Surbhi and Sumit dropped a picture of their feet along with a pair of white baby shoes to announce their first pregnancy. They also revealed that their little bundle of joy will be arriving in June 2026. In the caption, the couple mentioned, “Our greatest adventure begins. Little Love arriving this June.”

Check it out:

