Kapil Sharma photoshops 'live audience' on The Kapil Sharma Show after new guidelines; Leaves fans puzzled

Kapil Sharma recently took to his social media handle to share a picture behind-the-scene photo from the The Kapil Sharma Show sets and it has left fans perplexed. Here's why.

Kapil Sharma and his team have kick-started shooting for fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. While fans are excited to watch the 'fun' again, Kapil has also been increasing their curiosity with BTS moments from the TKSS sets. Just a few moments ago, the comedian took to his Instagram handle to share a picture that has left everyone perplexed. Kapil shared a photo of a 'live audience' enjoying The Kapil Sharma Show but there is an interesting catch to it.

The host-comedian Kapil has photoshopped the image with a 'live audience' on it, as 'new guidelines' bars people from being on the show. Yes, according to the rules, no audience would be allowed on the TKSS sets, to avoid the spread of COVID-19. And since the audience is an important part of the show's format, looks like Kapil Sharma has found his way out creatively as he strictly adheres to the rules.

Only a creative mind like Kapil Sharma can make such innovative and fun-loving use of 'photoshop'. He captioned it as, 'In this picture how many people are real?' We can only spot 'laughter queen' Archana Puran Singh dressed in a beautiful pink traditional dress. Have you found nay more 'real people' in Kapil's post?

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's latest post here:

Within moments, fans started bombarding the comment section, and couldn't control their laughter on Kapil's 'hilariously confusing' post. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Kapil said, ' There was no audience, only 4-5 people from the crew were present. That was new. We obviously missed having the live audience but it was still fun.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

