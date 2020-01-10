10 Star couples won the internet with their surprising pregnancy, birth and adorable baby's name announcements

Here is the list of TV celeb couples who made adorable pregnancy, birth and baby's name announcements recently on their social media handles.

Many TV couples recently made surprising pregnancy, birth and their baby's name announcements on social media. Today, we have compiled a list of the same.

Roadies fame Raghu Ram and wife Natalie announced their baby's name

Raghu Ram and Natalie took to Instagram to share the first picture of their son. The couple have named him Rhythm. The starr wrote an adorable post along with a picture. The caption read as, "I was born at the moment of creation. I permeate the universe. Like light. Like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic. Eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello World!”

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their baby's name

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who are one of the IT couples from Telly town, were blessed with a baby girl and they shared a cute and unique video on Instagram to announce their baby girl's name. For the unversed, they had asked their fans for name suggestions as well. Along with the video, Jay wrote, "First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome "TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant Geeta Phogat's announcement of the arrival of their baby boy

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8's contestant Geeta Phogat took to social media to announce that they are blessed with a baby boy on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. She shared the photo of their son and husband Pawan Kumar and captioned it as, "HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD He is here we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings he made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born (sic)". The baby and the mother look in the pink of their health as per the picture shared on social media.

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi's Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta recently announced about her pregnancy

Popular TV actress Smriti Khanna recently announced that she and hubby Gautam are all set to be parents. She shared a cute video of them as they fough with balloon. She captioned the same as, "Mom-to-be and super dad-to-be fighting for balloons. Thank you @mona_arrora @anilvkumar04 sir for this surprise celebration, it was so so cute. Love you soooo much." In another video, the actors were seen proudly sporting Mom-To-Be and Dad-To-Be sashes.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame and wife Ankita Bhargava adorable birth and name announcement

Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl on December 14, 2019. Karan recently took to his Instagram to make a cute name and birth announcement. He shared a creative and wrote, "All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thankyou to all our well wishers .... #RabbDiMehr."

Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rucha Hasabnis' baby announcement

Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rucha and hubby Rahul Jagdale was blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019. She took to Instagram to share the news of the birth of their daughter. She captioned the post as, "10.12.19. Our bundle of joy has arrived. And it’s a girl!!#newchapterbegins #newborn #babygirl #gratefulheart #blessed."

Left Right Left fame Deeya Chopra's second baby announcement post

TV actress, Deeya Chopra took to her Instagram to share the news of her second baby's arrival. She posted a collage of her childhood pictures, hubby Ritchie, son Evaan and sonography picture of their second baby. They are expecting their second baby in April 2020. She captioned the post as,"Take a minute and look around you.. all that you see is it your creation or someone elses plan? Do you really decide the path you take or is it all pre destined? - For me this year has been like a tv show unfolding .. one episode at a time each taking a new crazy turn and im about to get to the finale—- Baby Mehta #2 due April 2020 my miracle child ! Couldn't have gotten through the last few months without my insanely amazing husband and family and friends- you know who you are and you're about to go through all my baby madness one more time hhahahahhahaha! One year= 2 babies."

Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguly announced her second pregnancy

Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguly took to social media to announce her second pregnancy. She captioned the same,"Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier. The beginning of this pregnancy came along with various hurdles; relocation with a child, while the husband had to be away most of the time because of more responsibilities at work, hunting for a house, a nursery, a school, an ob-gyn a pediatrician, a hospital all in the first trimester with nausea like never before! But as they say fortune favors the brave, we have been fortunate enough to finally get all that we wanted because we dared to dream and only one word comes to mind - gratitude. Thankful for all the good that touch us everyday! Hope we all can see and admire all that's truly good and happy in our lives instead of focusing on what's not. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! #thanksgiving #madonna #mydubai #lamerdubai #beach."

Aditi Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja baby boy's name announcement

Aditi Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja recently embraced parenthood and they named their bundle of joy as Sartaj. Ahuja announced the same by sharing a family portrait and captioned it as, "Our Family grown by 2 feet.. a new beginning of all beautiful things.. wonder, hope, giggles, hugs, and dream of possibilities.. for now - our favourite reason to loose sleep.. welcoming our prince Sartaaj

well done @aditidevsharma."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja recently announced her son's name

Priya Ahuja, who was sharing her maternity photoshoot pictures on Instagram, on November 28, 2019 announced that she and hubby Malav wlecomed their son. She shared adorable pictures of their son as Santa Claus and made announcment of his name as well. She wrote, "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to enjoy each day as it comes..From my family to yours, Happy 2020!!"

