11 Years of Kitani Mohabbat Hai: Karan Kundrra get nostalgic; fans miss him with Kritika onscreen

As Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra's romantic show Kitani Mohabbat Hai completes 11 years, here's how the actor and fans celebrate it. Check it out.
1520 reads Mumbai
If there was one show that gave goosebumps to all with the kind of love between the protagonists, it had to be Kitani Mohabbat Hai. The show starring Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles, was an epitome of romance for many. The show which started in 2009, today, is celebrating 11 years. Yes, KMH has completed 11 long years in the industry, and it still feels so fresh and new. The chemistry between Arjun Punjj and Arohi cannot be forgotten as they've made a special place in everyone's hearts. 

Today, on this special occasion, Karan took to his social media handle to share a beautiful throwback video from the show to ring in this moment. He took down the memory lane and indeed made us all nostalgic. Back then, the show has remained on the top of its game as the family drama has struck a chord with the audience. Karan and Kritika's on-screen and off-screen bond made many heads turn and they were tagged as the cutest couple of TV.  

Take a look at Karan's throwback post here: 

Well, it is not only Karan who is feeling nostalgic, but the couple's fans are also missing the duo. They have been taking to Twitter since yesterday to shower the duo with love and happiness as they reminiscence they fiery chemistry in the show. From sharing their favourite scenes from the show to requesting the duo to make a comeback, fans are going gaga as Kitani Mohabbat Hai clocks 11 years. 

Take look at fans sweet gesture for Karan and Kritika: 

Apart from the duo, the show also starred Hiten Tejwani, Rakshanda Khan, and Pooja Gor in pivotal roles. Do you want to see Kritika and Karan together again? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

