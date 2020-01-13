11 Years of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan congratulate on achieving the milestone

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 11 years on January 12 and the team celebrated the milestone on the sets. Check out the video right here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans must be knowing that the show clocked 11 years yesterday and the team has been celebrating the milestone. And now, protagonists of the series, Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi(Naira), in a video, congratulated the team on achieving the great feat. They said," Congratulations team YRKKH on completion of 11 years." The video was shot during the shoot of their wedding sequence. They were decked up as bride and bridegroom. For the unversed, viewers will soon witness the wedding of the pair before the leap.

For the unversed, the show had premiered on 12 January 2009 and it is one of the longest-running TV series. Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, it initially starred (Akshara) and (Naitik) and currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead actors.

Speaking of the current track, Vedika bluffed the Goenka family and Kartik by saying that she gave her kidney to Naira and saved her. She blackmailed Kartik to take her back as his wife and stalled Kartik and Naira's wedding. However, Dadi and Naira are all set to expose her fake donation strategy. Vedika will mark her exit and Kartik and Naira aka KaiRa will finally get reunited and we will witness their grand wedding again. Viewers also are excited about the new track post leap.

