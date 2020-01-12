11 Years of YRKKH: Here's why Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's show continues to strike a chord with fans

As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai complete 11 years, here's what continues to keep the audiences hooked. Read on.

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 11 years today. The show started in 2009 with (Akshara) and (Naitik) as the lead role for seven years and was later shouldered by Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) till today. The show has remained on the top of its game for the longest time as the family drama has struck a chord with the audience. From NaKsh to KaiRa, the loyal audience has been hooked to the show through its ups and downs. Here's why the show continues to be loved.

1. Family-oriented: Since its inception, YRKKH has been all about family drama. Be it Akshara's wedding and her relationships with in-laws to then about Naira and her story, the family has remained the core of its story. The plot is deeply rooted in traditions and helps the middle-class families relate to it at so many levels.

2. Love Story: Be it Akshara or Naitik or later Kartik or Naira, the makers have always managed to strike a balance between drama and love story. While Akshara and Naitik were all about innocence, Kaira is fierce and intense. But love bounds them all.

3. Dance: What sets the show apart from everything else is how traditionally rooted it is when it comes to functions and depicting a particular culture. Be it any festival, Teej or Gangaur, it is refreshing to see the authenticity with which they portray.

4. Adapting to modern culture: While the show is deeply rooted to its traditions, the makers make sure to keep it real and modern. Be it discussing women safety, women in business or molestation, kudos to the makers to not let the audience down by upping their game and keeping fans hooked.

