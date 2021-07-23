2 Phone Song Poster Out: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni to create magic with Neha Kakkar’s track

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the cutest couples on the small screen. Especially after their stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house, fans are in awe of these two love birds. Be it on-screen or off-screen, fans cannot have enough of their chemistry. After the success of their last music video, the power couple is back with yet another treat for their fans. Yes! You heard that right. Jasly is here to make you groove on yet another music video of their’s and this time, Neha Kakkar is all set to accompany them.

Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle this morning to announce the release of his new music video, ‘2 Phone’, which will be sung by non-other than Neha Kakkar. We all know that Neha Kakkar’s songs have become quite popular amongst the masses, and when it features Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, nothing can stop it from becoming a chartbuster. Taking to his Instagram handle, Aly captioned the poster of the song featuring him and Jasmin as, “And here we r back after huge success of tera suit but this time with the queen @nehakakkar see u all on 28th.” In the poster, we can see Aly Goni holding phones in both his hands. He is talking on one phone whereas holding the other one in his other hand. Jasmin Bhasin stands behind Aly as she looks surprised.

Check it out:

The moment Aly posted this picture, fans could not keep their calm, and it is evident from their comments. 2 Phone is all set to release on July 28, 2021.

How excited are you to witness the magic of Jasly in this song?

