'2 Phone' teaser OUT: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's undeniable fun chemistry will keep you hooked

17 minutes ago  |  3.9K
   
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most loved and prevalent real-life couples on social media. The duo shares a strong bond of friendship and love with each other. Their excellent chemistry is quite visible through their social media posts as well as on the screens. The couple has appeared together in the music video ‘Tera Suit’ and ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega,’ which was a huge hit, and their fans loved to see them together. Now the couple is coming with a new and completely different music video, and the teaser of the song has been released today.

The adorable duo Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s new music video is already creating a lot of buzz. The new video shared by the actors is seen in Punjabi looks, which suits them perfectly. Jasmin Bhasin is seen in a gorgeous Patiala suit, and while Aly Goni is rocking then kurta pajama look. In this Neha Kakkar song, they will be depicting a cute love story in a small pind of Punjab. The song has peppy music, and it will be released for everyone on 29th July. 

See video here-

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by@alygoni)

The actors Aly and Jasmin Bhasin became friends in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. They participated in another reality show together, Bigg Boss 14, in which they fell in love with each other. The couple has been going strong even after coming out of the show. They have appeared together in numerous events. They also share adorable posts and videos of themselves to entertain their fans.

Credits: Aly Goni Instagram


