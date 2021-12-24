2021 Top TRP Shows: Anupamaa to Imlie, 5 TV shows that consistently topped the charts

The year 2021 brought a long list of new shows on the television screens. There were shows which offered something new to the audience and kept them entertained throughout the year. Some shows from the previous years shows also continues to rule the hearts of the fans. The shows like Anupamaa, Imlie, Indian Idol, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and others kept the audience hooked to TV screens and received top ratings on the TRP chart week after week. Here we have listed down the top 5 show that continued to rule the charts for the whole year.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show Anupamaa had been topping the charts since it has started airing.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show has maintained its strong hold on the second position for many weeks. The audience is liking the twists in the show.

Imlie

The show brought to limelight the issues of forced marriages which is still prevalent in numerous villages in India. The acting by Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani is highly appreciated by the audience.

Udaariyaan

The show is produced by the couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta and has gained a huge fan base in a very short span of time. The show features the actors Ankit Gupta, Esha Malviya and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show is among the longest running and highly successful daily soap on the television screens. The audience gave lots of love to the pair of Sirat and Kartik. The show has recently took a leap of 20 years and the new plots is garnering the interest of the audience.



Also read-Anupamaa, 24 December 2021, Written Update: Malvika visits the Shah family