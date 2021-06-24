29 years of SRK in Bollywood: 5 notable TV shows from actor’s initial days that will give you a nostalgia kick

As Shahrukh Khan completes 29 years of acting in Bollywood, here are the top TV shows done by the actor before he started working in movies.

The Badshah of Bollywood and romance idol, , is a name that needs no introduction. The actor has numerous blockbuster movies under his belt. He has a massive fan following due to his remarkable acting skills and his natural expressions. The actor completed 29 years in Bollywood on 25th June 2021. While the actor has been ruling the hearts of his fans through iconic roles in his movies, he also has a strong and deep-rooted connection with the television industry. He is often seen engaging in reality TV shows which include Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kya Aap Panchvi Paas Se Tez Hai, and others. SRK stepped into acting through in the daily soap, Fauji. He also worked in other TV serials for some time, and later moved to make a name for himself in Bollywood. Here are 5 TV shows he was a part of before going ahead to work in the movies.

Dil Dariya

This show was supposedly going to be SRK's TV debut in 1988, but due to some production delays, he debuted with Fauji. The show was directed by Lekh Tandon.

Fauji

The show was Shah Rukh Khan's debut into the TV industry and is considered to be one of the most iconic shows of its time. In the show, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an Army cadet named Abhimanyu Rai. It's based on the exploits of Lt Col Sanjoy Bannerji of the Bombay Sappers, Indian Army. Fauji was written and directed by the respected Lieutenant Colonel R.K. Kapoor and is considered as one of the most popular TV characters played by the actor.

Doosra Keval

The actor played the role of a village boy, Keval, who travels to the city and never returns. The story is a description of the memoirs of his mother and sister.

Circus

The show was directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, who later became good friends with the actor. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Shekharan, a Malayali manager who takes care of the circus by keeping his dreams on hold. He develops a close bond with the people in the circus which later transforms his feelings for the same. Circus also comprised of popular actors like Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Gowariker, Mita Vashisht, Anita Sarin, and Neeraj Vora.

Wagle Ki Duniya

This popular comedy show was aired on Doordarshan and was produced by Durga Khote. The protagonists of the show were based on characters created by popular cartoonist R.K. Laxman and revolves around the trials and tribulations of the Indian middle-class man. Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance in some episodes of the show.

