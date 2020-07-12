3 years of Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya aka Preeta says 'Made a bigger family with fans who admired the show'

As Kundali Bhagya completes three successful years of running today, Shraddha Arya aka Preeta took to her social media handle to express her gratitude and share some fond memories with her fans. Here's what she had to say.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and watched shows in the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about the fact. Within a few episodes of the show's release, Kundali Bhagya carved a special place in the hearts of the audience and started ruling the TRP charts. The romantic drama starring Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan), Shraddha Arya (Preeta), and Manit Joura (Rishabh) in the lead roles, kept the viewers glued to their screens with their amazing acting chops and intriguing storyline.

Today is a special day for the Kundali Bhagya team and its viewers. Why do you ask? Well, the daily soap has completed three successful years of running on TV. Yes, Kundali Bhagya has clocked three years, and it is a time for celebration and merriment. The show began on 12 July 2017, as a spin-off to Kumkum Bhagya. However, little did anyone know that time that both, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya would capture millions of hearts and rule the TRP charts also, but they did and how! Today, as Kundali Bhagya celebrates its third birthday, lead actress Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture, express her gratitude to the team and fans, and also shared her feelings.

The actress shared her first photo dressed as Preeta for Kundali Bhagya before the show's launch, wherein she looks beautiful in printed peacock green and pink dress. She took down the memory lane and penned down her feelings of being part of the show since its inception and expressed how beautiful this three-year journey with Kumkum Bhagya has been.

Take a look at Shraddha's post for Kundali Bhagya's third anniversary here:

Meanwhile, fresh episodes of Kundali Bhagya are all set to air from tomorrow, i.e. July 13, 2020, after the COVID-19 break. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch more interesting episodes of Kundali Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below.

