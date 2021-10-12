4 Facts audiences need to know about the show Udaariyaan

Udaaryiaan's show has been grabbing a lot of attention since the day of its launch. The show is about three characters--Fateh, Tejo, and Jasmine. It is a story of hope, love, and fulfilling dreams, sewn together is a simple story. The current track shows Fateh and Tejo are happily married. Jasmin had left Fateh as she wanted to go to Canada and hence she decides to settle with Gippy. But Fateh always loved Jasmine and there is a big question lying that has his feelings for Jasmine ended?

In an interview, Ankit Gupta who plays Fateh’s role in the show had said, “The story of Udaariyaan has seen several ups and downs. But now is the time when we will get to see whose heart lays where. I am extremely excited about this new turn of events in the show.” The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey and started on 15 March 2021. It features Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Choudhary in the lead roles.

Let’s take a look at the interesting facts of the show:

Udaariyaan cast original names:

Abhishek Kumar, Ram Aujla, Gurvinder Gauri, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, Chetna Singh, Jaivik Wadhwa, Ranjit Riaz Sharma, Jaswant Daman, Amandeep Kaur, Raman Dhagga, Kamal Dadiala, Abhiraaj Chawla, Mohinder Gujral

Story of Udaariyaan:

The story revolves around Jasmine, who lives in a small village in Punjab, dreams of flying to Canada and leading a rosy life there. She is unaware that Fateh is crazily in love with her and wants to help fulfill her dreams. But life takes a turn and she does not go to Canada and Fateh gets married to Tejo.

Jasmine Kaur Sandhu birth place:

Reportedly, the actress is born in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh.

Udaariyaan TRP ranking:

The show entered the third position last week’s TRP chart. It has risen from fifth place to third place.

