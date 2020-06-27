4 Years of Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna thank fans for unconditional love; Call it a 'special' show

Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaaz clock in 4 years. Both the actors thanked fans for the unconditional and continuous support with a post on social media.

Ishqbaaaz has been one show which made headlines for many reasons, be it the production value, the storyline, the power pack performance by Nakuul Mehta, and Surbhi Chandna or the sizzling chemistry they brought on-screen as Shivika. The show went off-air in 2019. As the show rings in 4 years today, Nakuul, Surbhi, Leenesh Mattoo (Rudra) remember it thanking fans for their unconditional love and support.

While Nakuul thanks fans calling it a show which "Changed lives", Surbhi called it "Special" and even shared a video from the show where she is seen dancing her heart out. Nakuul's caption read, "4 years to a show which changed lives. 4 years to a show which broke norms. 4 years to a show which was all heart. The joys of collaborating with a team which strove for excellence every single day & fans, who went beyond and took complete ownership of this beauty. Thank you for your homage".

Nakuul and Surbhi as Shivaay and Annika won hearts like never before and their offscreen camaraderie was equally loved. The two continue to be good friends outside work and while Nakuul went on to do web series and experimental work, Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani where she played the role of Dr Ishani. If our sources are to be believed, Surbhi has been roped in to play Naagin in the franchise as well, but she is yet to give her final confirmation.

