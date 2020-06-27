  1. Home
  2. tv

4 Years of Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna thank fans for unconditional love; Call it a 'special' show

Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaaz clock in 4 years. Both the actors thanked fans for the unconditional and continuous support with a post on social media.
16073 reads Mumbai
4 Years of Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna thank fans for unconditional love; Call it a 'special' show4 Years of Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna thank fans for unconditional love; Call it a 'special' show
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ishqbaaaz has been one show which made headlines for many reasons, be it the production value, the storyline, the power pack performance by Nakuul Mehta, and Surbhi Chandna or the sizzling chemistry they brought on-screen as Shivika. The show went off-air in 2019. As the show rings in 4 years today, Nakuul, Surbhi, Leenesh Mattoo (Rudra) remember it thanking fans for their unconditional love and support. 

While Nakuul thanks fans calling it a show which "Changed lives", Surbhi called it "Special" and even shared a video from the show where she is seen dancing her heart out. Nakuul's caption read, "4 years to a show which changed lives. 4 years to a show which broke norms. 4 years to a show which was all heart. The joys of collaborating with a team which strove for excellence every single day & fans, who went beyond and took complete ownership of this beauty. Thank you for your homage".

Surbhi, on the other hand, wrote, "1000th Post dedicated to this special show Ishqbaaaz Grateful For This ONE #bestteam #4yearsofishqbaaaz #bestfans #ishqbaaazforever @starplus".
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on

Nakuul and Surbhi as Shivaay and Annika won hearts like never before and their offscreen camaraderie was equally loved. The two continue to be good friends outside work and while Nakuul went on to do web series and experimental work, Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani where she played the role of Dr Ishani. If our sources are to be believed, Surbhi has been roped in to play Naagin in the franchise as well, but she is yet to give her final confirmation.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Shivika

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Brilliant chemistry of shivay and anika ....#major missing ishqbaaz

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Awesome couple shivika we really missing the chemistry inbetween you.we really missing the while Oberoi family drama..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement