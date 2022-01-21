5 characteristics of Tejasswi Prakash's personality in Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most famous actresses of the television industry. She rose to fame with her show Swaragini and has been part of numerous other projects also. She was also seen in season 10 of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Tejasswi is presently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and is one of the strongest contestants of the season. She is deemed to be one of the finalists of the show. The actress has been in the show from the start and has been through a lot in the house. Here are the 5 traits of her personality:

Entertainer- The actress formed a good bond with the Nishant Bhat and Vishal Kotian. She was seen joking around in the house with them. She was seen flirting with Vishal for entertainment. She also danced on the weekend episodes.

Emotional- In the show she has been seen crying over her fights with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She was seen getting emotional in the task with Pratik Sehajpal.

Fierce- She was seen getting into a full blown fight with contestants in the house. She has lost her cool over Shamita Shetty when she degraded her from VIP membership. She was also seen fighting with Nishant over the house chores.

Romantic- We also got to see the romantic side of the actress as she started liking Karan Kundrra in the house. She had expressed her love for him in the house and kissed him on the cheek, when he proposed her.

Fearless- The actress has a very strong personality and had always stood for anything wrong happening in the house. When Abhijit Bichukale misbehaved with Devoleena, she fought with him over the matter. She also fought with Shamita Shetty, who was against Devoleena’s late reaction.



