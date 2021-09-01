5 facts fans need to know about Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati

Game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been one of the most-watched shows on the television screen. It has always won audience hearts. Fans love to see Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosting the show and the way he interacts with hot seat contestants is the most loved part. The show was first aired in 2000 and it is an official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. However, the show was presented by actor during the third season.

In the show, contestants are asked multiple questions. They are given four possible choices and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain. Since season 7 in 2013, the top prize has been ₹7 crore. The show has always received an overwhelming response from the audience. But with the increasing popularity of it, there is some curiosity among viewers which they want to know. Right from winners where they are to how to register for the show, many such questions always come in the mind. Let’s take one by one:

Kaun Banega Crorepati Winners:

The first winner of season 1 is Harshwarshan Nawathe. He bags the cash prize of 1 crore. Season 2 winner was Brajesh Dubey. and Kajol played as a duo and Brajesh played the game solo that year. Third season there was no winner. Rahat Taslim was season 4 winner. Sushil Kumar became season 5 winner. Manoj Kumar Raina and Sunmeet Kaur Sawhney wins season 6. Mohammed Rangrez and Firoj Fatima win season 7. Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula wins season 8. Anamika Majumda wins season 9. Binita Jain wins season 10. The first winner of the KBC Season 11 is Sanoj Raj. Nazia Nasim wins season 12.

Kaun Banega Crorepati registration:

First download the SonyLiv app. After this, open the app and click on the link with KBC. A registration question will appear on your screen. Answer that question. Fill up your personal details. Submit that form after filling it.

Amitabh Bachchan fees:

It is exactly not known about his fees but it is for sure that he charges a hefty amount. According to Daily Hunt, Amitabh Bachchan takes Rs 3-5 crore per episode for KBC 12.

Tax Deduction on Kaun Banega Crorepati prize money:

The winner doesn’t get the full amount since a substantial amount gets deducted in tax. The winner ends up paying Rs13.30 lakh as tax on the winning amount of Rs 50 lakh. And it goes with all the amount he or she wins.

First Crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13:

Himani Bundela became the first crorepati on season 13. She won ₹1 crore and decided to quit the game with that amount, as she did not know the answer to the ₹7 crore question.

