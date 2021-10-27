5 Facts fans need to know about Sumeet Raghavan's show Wagle Ki Duniya

Sony Sab this year launched a renewed version of the 90s popular show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya.’ The show, which had once ruled the television industry with its storyline and beautifully crafted characters, has again made everyone its fan. This RK Laxman classic started on February 8 and stars Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati. Veteran actors Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar were also part of the original Wagle Ki Duniya. The show is based on characters created by noted cartoonist, R. K. Laxman, especially about the common man and his common middle-class issues.

The show presents Aanjjan Srivastav as Srinivas Wagle and Bharati Achrekar as Radhika Wagle from the older generation. The story has taken a leap forward and is set in today’s time with the new generation of Wagle and family. The new era of Wagle Ki Duniya features Sumeet Raghavan in the lead as Srinivas’s son, Rajesh Wagle and Pariva Pranati as his wife, Vandana Wagle. The show has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. With the increasing popularity, here are some interesting facts about the sitcom which you might be interested to know.

Character's real names:

Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Chinmayee Salvi and Sheehan Kapahi.

Wagle Ki Duniya shooting location:

The show's shooting takes place in Mumbai. During the lockdown, it has changed its location as the state government had stopped all the shootings. But now it has resumed in Mumbai.

Is Vandana Wagle aka Pariva Pranati married?

Yes, she is married and her husband's name is Puneet Sachdev.

Wagle Ki Duniya ranking:

Though the show has never made it to the weekly TRP chart, but that has not affected its popularity. People love to see it. Recently, it has completed 100 episodes also.

Guest appearance in Wagle Ki Duniya:

Many television celebrities have made a guest appearances in the show. Right from Karan Grover, Payal Sharma, Manas Shah to Nimishka Vakharia, Rakhi Sawant, Tunisha Sharma and others have appeared in episodes.

