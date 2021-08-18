5 Facts netizens need to know about Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan

After 8 months, the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has declared Pawandeep Rajan as its winner. The grand finale was aired on Sunday (August 15) and it ran from noon to midnight. The show was in the headlines for many reasons. Right from contestants being trolled to controversies, the show had everything. However, still it is trending on social media and was one of the most-watched shows on television. Contestant Pawandeep Rajan took home the winner’s trophy along with a car and a handsome cash prize.

The first runners-up trophy went to Arunita Kanjilal, followed by Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanamukhapriya. In the show, top six contestants were Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni, Pawandeep Ranjan and Nachiket Lele. It was judged by Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya. Earlier, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani were seen as the judges but owing to the second wave of Coronavirus, they quit the show. However, there is a lot of curiosity among the fans about Pawandeep Rajan.

Let’s see some interesting facts about the Indian Idol 12 winner:

Pawandeep Rajan's family background:

The Indian Idol 12 winner hails from Uttarakhand's Champawat district and comes from a musical background. His father, Suresh Rajan is also a popular Kumaoni folk singer and his sister, Jyotideep Rajan is also a singer.

Pawandeep winner of Voice India:

To many people's surprise, this is not the first time Pawandeep Rajan has participated in any reality show. He had earlier too participated and won ‘The Voice India’ in 2015. He was a part of singer Shaan’s team.

Pawandeep Rajan's age:

The singer is young and has won the show at 25 years of age. He is also an alumnus of JNV Champawat, Uttarakhand.

Prize money of Indian Idol:

The winner of the Indian Idol has got Rs 25 lakh cash, a car and a trophy.

Indian Idol's second winner:

Arunita Kanjilal was declared the second winner and Sayali Kamble came in at the 3rd position. The runners-up were awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh, respectively. The third and fourth runners-up Mohd. Danish and Nihal Tauro was awarded a cheque of Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

