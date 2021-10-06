5 Facts the Ramayan fans need to know about late actor Arvind Trivedi

In an unfortunate incident, veteran actor Arvind Trivedi passed away after suffering from a heart attack. He is best known for portraying the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan. The late actor has been trending on social media. Actors Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri had confirmed the news of his death and also remembered their co-star in emotional posts. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolence on the demise of the actor and called him not only an exceptional actor but also a passionate person about public service.

Arun Govil, who played the role of Raavan in the epic show, described the late actor as his "dear friend" in his condolence tweet. Sunil Lahri, who featured as Lakshman, wrote, “Bahut dukhad samachar hai ki hamare sabke pyare Arvind bhai (Raavan of Ramayan) ab hamare bich nahin rahe. Bhagwan unki atma ko shanti de (Sadly, our beloved Arvind Trivedi is not amongst us anymore. May he rest in peace). I am speechless I lost father figure my guide, well-wisher and gentleman.”

As the actor left for the heavenly abode, let’s take a look at some of his interesting facts which might interest you:

Arvind Trivedi hails from:

The late actor was born on November 8, 1938, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

His acting career:

Arvind Trivedi had acted in nearly 300 Hindi and Gujarati movies. He rose to fame from Ramanand Sagar's 1986 TV series “Ramayan”. The actor’s other works include the TV series “Vikram Aur Betaal” (1985) and the 1998 Gujarati feature film “Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya”. He had won seven awards for the best acting in Gujarati films.

Political journey:

In 1991, the late actor was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha constituency as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and was in the office till 1996.

Arvind Trivedi became acting chairman at the CBFC:

In 2002, the late actor was named as the Acting Chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). He worked as CBFC chief from 20 July 2002 to 16 October 2003.

Death rumours:

In 2020, rumours of Arvind Trivedi's death had started doing rounds on the internet. But later it was rubbished by his nephew who had called it a hoax. His nephew Kaustubh B Trivedi took to Twitter and informed everyone that the actor was safe and appealed to everyone to not spread such false news and rumors. He had written, "Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi Lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks."

