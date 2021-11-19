5 facts that you must know about the supernatural show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

With time, supernatural television shows have taken a centre stage. The audience loves to watch them and even finds it very interesting. There were many shows which were released in recent times including Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. There are reports that she is coming back with the sixth season of the show. The fifth season went off air soon as it failed to impress the audience. Apart from this, shows like Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Divya Drishti, and many more were released. Talking about Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, it stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead role. The show went off air last year but it was loved by fans. The fantasy drama premiered on October 14, 2019, and within no time, it grabbed the audiences' attention with its exceptional story. The show managed to make its place on the TRP charts. The story Ka focuses on Jinn (an evil spirit) and how he manages to free himself from him. Let’s see some interesting facts you might want to know about the show:

Yehh Jadu Hai jinn Ka cast names:

Vikram Singh Chauhan, Aditi Sharma, Arhaan Behll, Saloni Chauhan, Himani Sahani, Shruti Sharma, Smita Bansal.

Yehh Jadu Hai jinn Ka story:

The story revolves around Aman and Roshini whose lives are connected through magic. Roshini and Aman keep surpassing the trouble of their lives through magic.

Where to watch Yehh Jadu Hai jinn Ka all episodes:

You can watch all the episodes on Disney hotstar.

What is the name of Kala Jinn:

The real name of the Kala Jinn is ‘La’. Jinn had himself revealed his name.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka director, writer & producer:

Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain, the show was directed by Atif Khan and written by Mrinal Jha, Divya Sharma, Aparajita Sharma.

