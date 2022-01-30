5 highlights of Nishant Bhat's journey in Bigg Boss 15; Of fights with friends and playing like a boss

After months the show Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end today. The show winner will be announced today. However, on Saturday Rashami Desai was eliminated from the show which left five contestants for the winner’s race. And they are—Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal. The makers are continuously sharing promos of the performances which will be held today. However, ahead of the finale, let's quickly take a look at our true entertainer Nishant Bhat’s journey on Bigg Boss 15.

Played like a boss:

Nishant Bhat entered the house with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal from OTT version. Nishant played smart and took the divide and rule approach very seriously. He not only proved his loyalty towards Shamita and Pratik but slowly started winning over the hearts of the junglewaasis

Makes tasks more entertaining:

Nishant Bhat used his mind while performing tasks. He proves that he is a Bigg Boss fan at heart and played every task with utmost patience, grace, and passion. By the time contestants get to know about his strategy, he has almost won the game.

Nishant and Pratik friendship:

Nishant and Pratik Sehajpal always supported each other. Their bond is loved so much by their social media fan base. Their bond proves that the Bigg Boss house also provides some real friendships too which are way beyond the games, tasks, and politics.

True entertainer:

Nishant has not only entertained the audience with his dance moves but also with his quirky nature. He cracks jokes, plays pranks, cooks delicious food, or just has fun with the other housemates by mimicking them.

Nishant avoided nomination:

He very smartly avoided nomination and try to keep himself safe. He was very smart in handling the situations going bad.

