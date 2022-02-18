5 interesting facts about Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 that you didn't know

Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show Naagin has been running successfully for some years now. Till now, five seasons have been aired and in the first season, we saw Mouni Roy as the lead. And now, the sixth season is being streamed on television. Naagin 6 features Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Dholakia, Mahekk Chahal, Simba Nagpal. Well, the show has been receiving a good response from the audience. The current season is focused on the pandemic and how Naagin will save the world.

In an interview with India.com, Simba Nagpal opened up on working with Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal. He hopes the audience loves their chemistry. He also reacted to memes on Naagin 6 and said that the concept is inspired by the Coronavirus pandemic but it is not COVID or Omicron and is a completely different virus. Tejasswi also expressed her happiness about being part of Ekta Kapoor’s show. However, the supernatural show has been entertaining the audience for years. Today, we will see some interesting facts about it.

Naagin 6 Cast:

Tejasswi Prakash as Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagin, Simba Nagpal as an Army Officer, Mahek Chahal as Pratha’s elder sister, Urvashi as Pratha-Mahek’s mother, Sudha Chandran as Rishabh’s mother

What is the story of Naagin 6?

The story revolves around the 2020 pandemic. Sresth Naagin has been called upon this time to save her country’s people from dying and punish all those who have let the perpetrators a way to damage Bharat from inside.

Is Naagin 6 going off-air?

No, the show is not going off-air.

How many episodes aired till now?

As the show has started on February 12, not many episodes have been telecasted till now.

Where to watch Naagin 6?

Fans can watch the show on Colors channel.

Also Read: Poll Result: Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s chemistry in Naagin 6 impresses fans