5 interesting facts of Amar Upadhyay starrer show Molkki

Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay starrer show Molkki still remained one of the loved shows. The series did not run for a long time but it managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience. These days on television apart from reality shows, serials are being aired which speaks largely about taboo. Molkki was one of them that focused on the bride buying custom of India called molkki pratha, where poor girls are sold off as brides to rich men.

Well, the story revolves around a girl named Purvi (Priyal Mahajan) who is a 19-year-old girl and her destiny forced her to become molkki bride of 42-year-old chief Virendra Pratap Singh (Amar Upadhyay). He is a widower and father of two children. She fights for her and other molkki brides' rights, as well as fulfills her responsibilities as wife, daughter-in-law, mother, and chieftess of Rewari. Amar’s performance was hailed by the fans. There are many interesting facts that fans want to know about the show. Take a look here:

Molkki Star Cast 2

Priyal Mahajan, Amar Upadhyay, Anushka Sharma, Rithvik Gupta

What is the story of Molkki?

A girl Purvi is married off to Virender who is double her age and a widower with children from his first wife. How she manages her life and fight against the taboo is the story behind it.

Has Molkki went off air?

Yes, the show went off air this month.

How many episodes are there in Molkki?

The show aired from 2020 and ran till 2022. In total, 322 episodes were aired.

Where to watch Molkki?

Interested fans can watch the show on MX player and Voot.

Also Read: Positive Impact: Molkki tradition stops after villagers watch show 'Molkki'; Actor Amar Upadhyay feels amazed