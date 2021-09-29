5 Interesting facts fans need to know about the comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

One of the longest-running sitcoms, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain has been entertaining the audience with its content. The show stars Shubangi Atre, Rohitash Gaud, Aasif Sheikh and Nehha Pendse in the lead. It is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. With time, the show has garnered immense love from the audience. Earlier, Saumya Tandon was seen playing the role of Anita bhabhi, but she quit the series and Nehha replaced her.

In an interview, Nehha had mentioned that when she was approached to play the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, she was very excited. “Anita is loved by the audience for her sophistication, poise, and her equation with Tiwari and Vibhuti. I am excited to be a part of a cult show,” the actress added. To note, the series is based on the day-to-day lives of two couples living in Kanpur. The husbands are continuously trying to impress each other’s wife.

As people love watching this series, there are some facts which you must be not aware. Let's take a look here:

This actress was the first choice for Angoori Bhabi’s role:

Angoori bhabi’s role was first offered to . But she rejected the role as she felt there was a substantial age gap between her and her co-star Rohitash.

was also part of the show:

Sunny Leone was seen in the show for an episode. She was there for a promotion. However, she had refused to say the catchphrase ‘Sahi Pakde Hain’.

Shubhangi Atre had replaced Shilpa Shinde earlier too:

This was not the first time Shubhangi Atre had replaced Shilpa in a show. She had earlier replaced her in the show Chidiya Ghar. Shilpa left the show as she claimed that producers were troubling her.

Aasif Sheikh was an athlete:

Aasif Sheikh wanted to become a springboard diver but due to an injury, he could not. He then took up theatre and began his acting career with the epic DD show, Hum Log.

Cast salary:

Being one of the popular shows, it is reported that that the salaries of the lead actors are between Rs 50K-70K per day.

