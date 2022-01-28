5 Interesting facts fans need to know about show Udaariyaan

Popular TV show Udaariyaan, which airs on Colors TV, has been winning audience hearts. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the show started last year. It features Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary and Karan Grover in the lead roles. Well, the story is set in the background of Punjab and it is a romantic tale. The show story revolves around three different people, Fateh, Jasmin, and Tejo, and their different dreams and aspirations. Fateh is a boxer but his heart beats only for Jasmin. He wants to share his life with her and go wherever she goes. Jasmin has only one passion in life, to settle in Canada.

But the life of all three change when they cross paths. This unique story is from the remote areas of Punjab. The current track is showing Gurpreet has returned home and stops Fateh from leaving. She inquires as to where he is heading. He lies about going to see the lawyer. She asks him not to lie to her. Gurpreet informs the family members that Fateh intends to take Amrik's blame on himself. While on the other hand, Khushbeer plans to hire the best lawyer to defend Fateh.

However, there are some interesting facts that fans might want to know about the show.

Udaariyaan star cast:

Ankit Gupta as Fateh, Isha Malviya as Jasmine, Priyanka Choudhary as Tejo and Karan Grover asAngad Maan.

What is the story of Udaariyaan?

Jasmine, who lives in a small village in Punjab, dreams of flying to Canada. She is unaware that Fateh loves her and wants to help fulfill her dreams.

Is Udaariyaan going off air?

No. the show is not going off air.

How many episodes are there in Udaariyaan?

Till now, 279 episodes have been telecast.

Where to watch Udaariyaan?

The audience can watch this show on Colors TV.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 26th January 2022, Written Update: Tejo learns the truth from Angad