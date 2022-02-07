5 interesting facts fans want to know about show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha
The story is about a boy Darsh who is a rich and visually impaired businessman. He is married to a girl Nandini who is not liked by her stepmother and stepsister. The show also stars Narayani Shastri, Abhishek Verma, Bharat Pahuja, Saurabh Agarwal and many others. The show was replaced by Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Ki. However, it’s been months now the show has gone off air but fans still want to know about some interesting facts about Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Cast:
Vijayendra Kumeria as Darsh, Richa Rathore as Nandini, Aditi Rathore as Charmi, Narayani Shastri as Rajvi Rawal’s wife.
What is the story of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha?
Nandini is envied by her stepmother and stepsister who put her through hardships. However, her life takes a turn after she gets married to Darsh, a rich and visually impaired businessman.
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha off air?
Yes, the show is now off air
How many episodes are there in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha?
The total number of episodes telecasted were 191
Where to watch Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha?
The show can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.
