5 interesting facts fans wants to know about Dipika Kakar’s show Sasural Simar Ka

Dipika Kakar starrer show Sasural Simar Ka was one of the most popular TV dramas of its time. Apart from Dipika, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manish Raisinghan, Jayati Bhatia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Mazher Sayed, Mansi Srivastava, and Rohan Mehra were also seen in the show. The show ended on 2 March 2018 and became the second most longest-running television series on colors TV after Balika Vadhu. However, it remains an audience favourite and now the second season of the show is also returned this year.

The story revolves around two girls Simar and Roli who are married into the Bharadwaj family and prove to be the perfect daughters-in-law. Simar Bhardwaj is later entrusted to find an ideal wife for Gitanjali Devi's grandson. Dipika rose to stardom from this show and she also found her life partner Shoaib Ibrahim on the set of the show. To note, Shoaib later quit the series to explore more avenues. Today after so many years fans want to know some interesting facts about the show. Take a look here:

Sasural Simar Ka show cast:

Dipika Kakar, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manish Raisinghan, Jayati Bhatia, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Mazher Sayed, Mansi Srivastava, Rohan Mehra

Sasural Simar Ka story:

The story is about two sisters who are married in the same family and how they prove themselves to be perfect daughter in-laws.

Sasural Simar Ka episodes:

There were total 2,063 episodes.

Sasural Simar Ka director & producer:

Pawan Kumar Marut, Pawan Sahu and Deelip Kumar were the director of the show and was produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

How old is Roli in Sasural Simar Ka?

She was 24 years old.