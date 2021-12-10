5 interesting facts internet wants to know about the show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana has been winning the hearts of the audience with its storyline. Its promo was also equally popular. The show started this year and stars Hasan Zaidi, Esha Kansara in the lead role. It is based on the life of Amrita and Pritam who will have different lives but fate brings them closer. The show is produced by ace television producer Zama Habib. The title song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

The story revolves around a pregnant woman who lost her husband to the pandemic. What happens when a grumpy loner enters their life? Despite losing their COVID warrior son to the pandemic, the Sakhujas are hopeful during tragic times. Well, now, after so many months, viewers saw that Amrita has delivered a son and is very happy living life with him. Pritam has also turned out to be her good friend. It may happen that in the future a romantic track may come up.

As the show is going strong and getting a positive response from the audience, there are some interesting facts about the show that might interest you:

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana TRP:

Though the show is still very new, it has appeared on the TRP chart.

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana cast real names:

Hasan Zaidi, Esha Kansara, Sudhir Pandey, Anita Kanwal, Ishaan Dhawan, Ankit Narang

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana IMBd:

There is no rating of the show.

Where to watch Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana:

You can watch the show on Star Plus and Hotstar.

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana story:

Amrita and Pritam are two contrasting personalities who encounter each other when he moves in as a tenant. While he is a pessimist, she is all about finding sunshine in mundane things.

