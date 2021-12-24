5 interesting facts you might want to know about show Namak Issk Ka

Television serials are one of the most-watched content. People love to spend their time watching them. There are so many serials that have made a place in audience minds and people want their second season too. One such show is Namak Issk ka. Though the show went off air, its popularity is still among the fans. The show went off air in August this year and was replaced by Nima Denzongpa. It starred Shruti Sharma, Aditya Ojha in the lead roles.

Namak Issk ka revolves around an item girl named Kahani Verma who goes by the name of Chamcham Rani and a rich businessman, Yug Pratap Rajput, who are childhood friends who were separated in an accident. Yug and Kahani meet after 15 years. This is when Yug learns that Kahani is an item girl. Kahani is shown to have adopted two orphans and works hard to support them. Yug hates Kahani as he considers all dancers to be home-breakers who just want to lure rich people for money.

Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the show:

Namak Issk ka cast real name:

The female lead role of Chamcham Rani is played by Shruti Sharma. The male lead role of Yug Pratap Rajput is played by Aditya Ojha. The negative role of Iravati is played by Monalisa.

Namak Issk ka story:

It is the story of a dancer Chamcham who wants to get married but society is not ready to accept her. Later, she gets married to a very reputed family. How she manages and struggles because of her work.

Namak Issk ka total episodes:

There is a total of 187 episodes in the serial.

Where to watch Namak Issk ka:

One can watch this show on MX Player/ Voot.

Namak Issk ka director and producer:

The show is directed by Atif Khan and produced by Gul Khan, Deepti Kalwani.

Also Read: Aditya Ojha on 'Namak Ishq Ka': I am a bit downbeat about the show going off air