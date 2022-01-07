5 interesting things fans want to know about Srishti Jain starrer show Meri Durga

Television shows often make a special place in the hearts of the audience. There are some which fans want to watch again. Going back to the 90s, there were shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Office Office, Malgudi Days, and more which people still remember. With time, the content evolved and we got to see more shows on different subjects. One such show is Meri Durga. Though it has gone off air, still its popularity continues. It starred Paras Kalnawat, Srishti Jain, Vicky Ahuja, and Ananya Agarwal in the lead roles. The show started in 2017 and went off air in 2018.

The story is about a girl named Durga, who hails from a modest background in Haryana, works hard to balance her family life as she fights against odds to achieve her dream of becoming a top athlete. The simple and yet inspiring story of a girl was loved by the audience. Her father is illiterate but still wants his daughter to be educated and for this, he struggled a lot. Today, even after three years, there are some interesting facts which you might want to know about the show.

Meri Durga cast real names:

Vicky Ahuja as Yashpal Choudhary, Paras Kalnawat as Sanjay Ahlawat, Srishti Jain as Durga Sanjay Ahlawa, Raj Sharnagat as Manohar, Akshay Choudhary as Chote.

Where to watch Meri Durga:

You can watch all episodes of the show on Disney+Hotstar.

Who is Durga in Meri Durga:

Srishti Jain plays the lead role of Durga in the show.

Meri Durga story:

It is about a girl who fulfills her father's dream of being an educated woman and fight against all odds of society.

Meri Durga director and producer:

Ravindra Gautam is the director of the show. Well, he is also the producer, and along with him is Pradeep Kumar.

